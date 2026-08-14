THDC Uttarakhand tunnel flood kills 7 workers, 3 missing
India
Another tunnel disaster struck India on August 14, 2026, when a THDC project in Uttarakhand was flooded, leaving seven workers dead and three still missing.
This tragedy is part of a worrying pattern: major infrastructure projects keep facing serious risks for those working underground.
Uttarakhand rescuers free 18 amid disasters
Rescuers managed to pull 18 workers out safely from the Uttarakhand tunnel, but the search continues for the missing.
Similar disasters have happened recently: a methane explosion in Sikkim killed 22 people in July 2026, and water seepage trapped eight workers in Telangana last year.
Even big rescue successes, like saving all 41 trapped workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara-Barkot Tunnel after 17 days, show just how dangerous these jobs can be.