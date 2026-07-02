The Hemisphere in Greater Noida hit by 24-hour power cut
A massive power cut hit The Hemisphere, a big high-rise society in Greater Noida's Sector 27, starting Tuesday afternoon and lasting almost 24 hours.
With the generators running out by early Wednesday, over 100 acres of homes were left in the dark, literally.
Upper floor residents trek for groceries
Residents on upper floors had it rough: RC Rathi, a retired Air Force officer living on the 13th floor, shared that he had to trek up and down for basic groceries since delivery folks wouldn't come up.
Water shortages made things tougher, especially for those with health issues.
Local shops also took a hit: one store owner said he lost about ₹1 lakh as dairy products spoiled.
Maintenance cites generator problems, restores power
While people were frustrated about the delay, maintenance staff said they did their best but faced generator problems.
They managed to fix the cable fault and finally got electricity back by Wednesday afternoon.