The Hemisphere in Greater Noida hit by 24-hour power cut

Upper floor residents trek for groceries

Residents on upper floors had it rough: RC Rathi, a retired Air Force officer living on the 13th floor, shared that he had to trek up and down for basic groceries since delivery folks wouldn't come up.

Water shortages made things tougher, especially for those with health issues.

Local shops also took a hit: one store owner said he lost about ₹1 lakh as dairy products spoiled.