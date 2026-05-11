The India Meteorological Department warns Kerala of 4 days' rain
India
Heads up, Kerala: rainy days are on the way!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a low-pressure area near Sri Lanka is expected to get stronger soon, which means more rain for Kerala and nearby regions over the next four days.
Scattered and widespread showers are likely, so you might want to keep your umbrella handy.
Systems likely to cause Kerala showers
Several weather systems are teaming up here: there's an easterly trough stretching from Sri Lanka through south Tamil Nadu to Lakshadweep, plus a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast.
With these systems working together, scattered and widespread showers are likely during the next four days.