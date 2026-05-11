The India Meteorological Department warns Kerala of 4 days' rain India May 11, 2026

Heads up, Kerala: rainy days are on the way!

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says a low-pressure area near Sri Lanka is expected to get stronger soon, which means more rain for Kerala and nearby regions over the next four days.

Scattered and widespread showers are likely, so you might want to keep your umbrella handy.