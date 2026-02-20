'The Kerala Story 2': MSF leader slams SFI's beef fest
C K Najaf, state general secretary of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), has criticized the Student Federation of India's (SFI) beef festival in Kerala.
The fest was organized to protest a scene in the upcoming film "The Kerala Story 2," where a character is forced to eat beef.
Najaf urged people to boycott the movie but also felt SFI's protest crossed a line.
Najaf warns that such fests might hurt Hindu sentiments
Najaf said, "We should respect those in the Hindu community who do not eat beef," and warned that such fests risk hurting Hindu sentiments and unfairly labeling abstainers as pro-RSS.
He questioned if events like this really help win support from Muslims.
Najaf calls for more thoughtful ways to resist
Drawing a parallel, Najaf compared these protests to pork festivals that mock Muslims, saying it's important for Kerala to respect everyone's dietary choices.
He called for more thoughtful ways to resist instead of divisive protests.
"The Kerala Story 2" releases February 27 and has already stirred debate over its controversial scene.
MSF is the student wing of Congress ally IUML in Kerala
C K Najaf serves as its state general secretary.