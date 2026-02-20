'The New Cultural Passeurs': France-India's creative partnership gets a spotlight

Highlights of the event

The event was a colorful mix of Indian fashion (with live embroidery by Rahul Mishra), bold poetry from Meena Kandasamy, and sneak peeks at graphic novels like Sikkim Stories by Pema Wangchuk Dorjee and Simon Lamouret.

Graphic novelist Amruta Patil previewed an upcoming exhibition tracing Indian visual storytelling—from ancient art to AI comics—and "The Charpai," an installation made from recycled wrappers and ropes, was also on display.

If you're into cross-cultural collabs or fresh creative ideas, this one's worth keeping an eye on.