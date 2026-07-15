Thermocol gate fire at long-closed Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram
India
A fire broke out on Wednesday at the long-closed Kingdom of Dreams near Iffco Chowk Metro Station in Gurugram.
The blaze involved a decorative thermocol gate that spread to some furniture, but since the place has been unused since July 2022, no one was hurt.
Firefighters control blaze in 45 minutes
Firefighters noticed smoke around 1:30pm and reached the spot fast with six engines, bringing the fire under control in about 45 minutes.
Locals had already broken open the locked gates before help arrived.
The cause isn't clear yet, but thanks to quick action, things didn't get worse.
Kingdom of Dreams shut July 2022
Kingdom of Dreams used to be a big deal for live shows and events, but it has been shut since July 2022.