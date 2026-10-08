Thief steals iPhone in Dehradun then calls family for passcode
India
A thief in Dehradun's Sunshine Enclave didn't just steal an iPhone. He actually called the victim's family afterward to ask for the passcode.
Kaushiki Dhyani, who shared her story on Instagram, said her brother's phone and other valuables were also taken during the break-in.
Kaushiki Dhyani urges probe into thefts
Even though Dhyani gave police clear evidence, including messages from the thief, CCTV footage, and a suspect photo, she said there was no quick action.
She pointed out that similar thefts have happened nearby and urged police to check if these cases are connected.
She questioned why the details had not led to immediate action, hoping authorities will step up their efforts.