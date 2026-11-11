Thieves raid Sri Jagadamba Jewellers in Hyderabad, steal 60L jewelry
A group of thieves pulled off a daring heist at Sri Jagadamba Jewellers in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, making off with gold and silver jewelry worth ₹60 lakh, plus ₹4 lakh in cash.
The break-in was discovered by Ajay Choudhary, the shop owner's son, when he reopened after Diwali.
Drilled wall entry, police register case
Instead of using the main entrance, the thieves drilled through a wall from an adjoining room to get inside, leaving major damage behind.
They took 25 tolas of gold and 3.5kg of silver.
Police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage and forensic evidence to track down the culprits.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time: the same shop faced an attempted robbery in June 2024.