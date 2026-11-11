Thieves raid Sri Jagadamba Jewellers in Hyderabad, steal 60L jewelry

Instead of using the main entrance, the thieves drilled through a wall from an adjoining room to get inside, leaving major damage behind.

They took 25 tolas of gold and 3.5kg of silver.

Police have registered a case and are checking CCTV footage and forensic evidence to track down the culprits.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time: the same shop faced an attempted robbery in June 2024.