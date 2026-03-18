'Third Mumbai' project gets ₹4,000cr boost

MMRDA's new policy for land development

With a ₹4,000 crore budget, this project will boost development in the Karnala-Sai-Chirner region and open doors for foreign investors:

up to 25% of the developed area may be allotted for FDI projects; eligible investors must acquire a minimum of 100 acres and invest at least ₹250 crore per 100 acres within 4 years, excluding land cost.

Industries get some flexibility too: the cost of land acquisition, compensation and infrastructure development will be recovered from industry allottees in installments, with a 15% establishment charge levied by MMRDA.

A high-level committee will keep things on track, aiming to attract global investment and create more space for everyone.