Third year IIT Kharagpur student Jayveersinh Dodiya died by suicide
India
A third-year mechanical engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, Jayveersinh Dodiya, died by suicide on Saturday after reportedly jumping from his hostel building.
He was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
Police have registered a case and are waiting for postmortem results to learn more.
IIT Kharagpur mourns Dodiya, counseling offered
Dodiya's passing has left students and staff deeply saddened. Friends described him as a positive presence, while the institute shared heartfelt condolences with his family.
The administration is reminding students that counseling and emotional support services are available for anyone struggling during tough times like these.