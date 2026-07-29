Thirteen Indian crew stranded on MV AMIR1 amid regional strikes
India
13 Indian crew members are stranded on the MV AMIR1 docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port, right as drone and missile strikes hit the region.
The Indian Embassy says they are in constant contact with all concerned authorities to ensure the safety of the Indian crew onboard.
Forward Seamen's Union demands AMIR1 evacuation
After a recent attack at another Ukrainian port left two Indian seafarers missing, the Forward Seamen's Union of India is pushing for an immediate evacuation of the AMIR1 crew.
The government says it is committed to protecting Indians abroad and is urging all sides in the conflict to prioritize civilian safety and work toward peace.