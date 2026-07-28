Thirteen Indian sailors stuck on MV AMIR1 at Chornomorsk port
India
13 Indian sailors are stuck on the cargo ship MV AMIR1 at Chornomorsk port in Ukraine, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict heats up.
Their union says the crew is in real danger because of frequent drone and missile attacks nearby, and they've urgently asked Indian authorities to help get them out.
MEA condemns strikes near Chornomorsk port
Missile strikes have landed dangerously close to their ship: FSUI even shared a video showing smoke rising near the port.
This follows recent attacks on other ships that killed Indians.
India's Ministry of External Affairs has condemned these attacks and reminded sailors to be extra careful in the Black Sea region, and urged Ukraine to ensure civilian vessels are not targeted.