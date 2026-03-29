Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police probe fake school summer vacation order
India
The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police have registered a case and are investigating a fake government order that claimed summer vacations for schools would be shortened.
The forged notice, complete with the official emblem, was circulated on social media and left many students and teachers confused about their holiday plans.
Education Department confirms vacations unchanged
The police have registered a case and are tracking down who created the fake message, while also keeping an eye on social media to stop more rumors.
The Education Department has confirmed there's been no change to the vacation schedule, so your summer break is safe.
The department issued a clarification stating that no such decision had been taken.