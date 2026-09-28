Thiruvananthapuram Corporation fines Kerala Police ₹15,030 for unauthorized flex boards
India
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation just slapped a ₹15,030 fine on Kerala Police for putting up unauthorized flex boards in public spots like PMG and Vazhuthacaud during a recent police sports event.
This move follows a High Court order cracking down on unapproved signage around the city.
State police serves notice to organizers
The State Police chief has passed the notice to event organizers, sticking with the city's no-nonsense approach to keeping public spaces clear of illegal ads.
Earlier this year, even big names like BJP faced hefty fines of ₹19.7 lakh for similar violations before PM Modi's visit.