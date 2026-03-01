Thiruvananthapuram faces water crisis ahead of Attukal Pongala festival
Just days before the big Attukal Pongala festival, Thiruvananthapuram is dealing with a tough drinking water shortage.
Early summer heat, leaky pipelines, and technical problems at the main treatment plant have left many neighborhoods scrambling for water.
KWA's plan to tackle the situation
The Kerala Water Authority has scheduled partial water cuts on March 2 and full cuts on March 3 in several areas.
To help out during the festival rush, they've set up over 1,500 public taps and showers around the city, rolled out extra tankers and hydrants, and launched a 24/7 "Blue Brigade" team for any urgent issues.
There's also a helpline (9188127947) if anyone needs help with water supply.
Political protests are heating up outside minister's house
The city corporation is sending out 60 tankers across its wards and trying to fix leaks fast—plus you can book tanker trips through the Smart Trivandrum app.
Meanwhile, political protests are heating up outside Minister Roshy Augustine's house, with opposition leaders blaming years of government neglect for the crisis.