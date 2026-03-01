Thiruvananthapuram faces water crisis ahead of Attukal Pongala festival

KWA's plan to tackle the situation

The Kerala Water Authority has scheduled partial water cuts on March 2 and full cuts on March 3 in several areas.

To help out during the festival rush, they've set up over 1,500 public taps and showers around the city, rolled out extra tankers and hydrants, and launched a 24/7 "Blue Brigade" team for any urgent issues.

There's also a helpline (9188127947) if anyone needs help with water supply.