Police quickly arrested three suspects, Abhishek, Ratheesh, and Swali, at the scene, seizing 11gm of MDMA and ₹25,000 cash.

Kerala's Home Minister visited Raj in the hospital, promised full support for his treatment, and said, "Operation Toofan is successful in Kerala, which is why police officers in Thiruvananthapuram were attacked by goons and the mafia. The police are the law-enforcing agency doing their duty. We will not tolerate or allow such vandalism and will firmly suppress it."

The investigation is still on, with police tracking down the suspected Bengaluru supplier behind the drugs.