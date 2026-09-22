Thiruvananthapuram police prepare preliminary charge sheet after alleged ED attack
Thiruvananthapuram police have prepared a preliminary charge sheet after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were allegedly attacked on May 27, 2026.
The clash happened right after a raid at opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan's rented residence near Bakery Junction, tied to an ongoing payoff case involving his daughter T Veena.
The charge sheet names 27 of the 28 accused, all CPI(M) and DYFI activists, with one suspect, Palayam Santhosh, still missing.
Attempted murder and criminal conspiracy allegations
The case includes some pretty serious accusations, attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, with around 300 people under the scanner.
Investigators are still looking for Santhosh and might add him to a future charge sheet.
Adarsh B.S. the 27th accused, was arrested at Chennai airport last month after coming back from the UAE.
Once everything wraps up, the police will submit their findings to court for the next steps.