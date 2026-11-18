Thiruvananthapuram police recover major evidence from well in Abhiram case
Big update in the Abhiram murder investigation: Thiruvananthapuram police have recovered major evidence (a belt, cellphone, shirt, and silver chain) from a well near the crime scene.
The accused tried to hide these by weighing them down with stones.
This breakthrough happened after police obtained information about the location of the evidence while questioning Umar Muqthar, one of the suspects.
Police deploy scuba divers after misdirection
The recovery was not easy: police and rescue teams even brought in scuba divers after getting conflicting stories from those involved.
Earlier, the suspects had misled investigators about where the evidence was dumped, causing delays.
With this find, police say it is a significant development in the investigation.