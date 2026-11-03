Thiruvananthapuram teen allegedly used girlfriend's Instagram to kill Abhiram

Abhiram's body was found near a drain, wrapped in a sack and covered with leaves. Investigators say the accused attacked Abhiram in a relationship-related dispute and then got help from a 22-year-old named Umar to hide the body.

Two people were arrested, and the present girlfriend of the prime accused was taken into custody for questioning as police dig deeper into the case.

Meanwhile, Abhiram's father has spoken out, saying, "The police questioned the prime accused on the first day, they let him off and asked him to come the next day. That was a mistake."