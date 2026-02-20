Thiruvananthapuram teen locks parents, takes car for late-night joyride India Feb 20, 2026

A 14-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram locked his parents inside their house and took their car out for a late-night spin with a friend.

Around 2am the boys lost control, crashed through a railing, and the car flipped down an embankment on Karamana-Thampanoor road.

Amazingly, both walked away without injuries and managed to climb back up to the road themselves.

Their parents only found out what happened when police called them.