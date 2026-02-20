Thiruvananthapuram teen locks parents, takes car for late-night joyride
A 14-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram locked his parents inside their house and took their car out for a late-night spin with a friend.
Around 2am the boys lost control, crashed through a railing, and the car flipped down an embankment on Karamana-Thampanoor road.
Amazingly, both walked away without injuries and managed to climb back up to the road themselves.
Their parents only found out what happened when police called them.
Police registered case against boy's mother
This isn't just a one-off—police say more teens in the city are sneaking out for risky drives after locking their families in at night.
In this case, police have registered a case against the boy's mother, the registered owner of the car, under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police have noted a rise in such incidents and warned about the dangers to minors.