Thiruvananthapuram to host weeklong Onam festival August 24 to 30

Nishagandhi hosts daily 6pm shows

Catch daily performances at six p.m. at Nishagandhi auditorium inside Kanakakunnu Palace grounds. There's also a grand cultural procession to wrap things up.

To make things easy for visitors (especially if you're new to Kerala), hotels will have English brochures and event information.

Food safety teams are on duty too. If you're an artist wanting in on the action, apply by July 12 through the Kerala Tourism website!