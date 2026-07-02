Thiruvananthapuram to host weeklong Onam festival August 24 to 30
India
Kerala's big Onam festival is back from August 24-30, with Thiruvananthapuram hosting a week of music, dance, and vibrant local art.
This year is all about celebrating Kerala's roots: think Mudiyattam, Tholpavakoothu (shadow puppetry), Padayani, and Theyyam, across venues in the city and beyond.
Nishagandhi hosts daily 6pm shows
Catch daily performances at six p.m. at Nishagandhi auditorium inside Kanakakunnu Palace grounds. There's also a grand cultural procession to wrap things up.
To make things easy for visitors (especially if you're new to Kerala), hotels will have English brochures and event information.
Food safety teams are on duty too. If you're an artist wanting in on the action, apply by July 12 through the Kerala Tourism website!