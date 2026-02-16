This rare Himalayan fungus costs ₹15 lakh per kilo India Feb 16, 2026

Yarsagumba, a rare Himalayan fungus, stole the spotlight at Karnataka's Koppal horticulture fair on February 16 with its jaw-dropping price tag of ₹15 lakh per kilo.

For context, that's over five times pricier than silver—so one kilo of Yarsagumba could buy you more than five kilos of silver!