Thoothukudi man Arunachalam dies after liquor arrest, family alleges torture
Arunachalam from Thoothukudi died on July 23 after being arrested for allegedly selling liquor past legal hours.
His family says he was tortured by four police officers and is demanding a fair investigation.
The case has sparked public anger and renewed calls for justice, especially since it follows another recent custodial death in Nagercoil.
Family seeks CCTV, police deny injuries
According to his family, Arunachalam collapsed at the station and later died after surgery. They believe police brutality was involved and want the CCTV footage made public.
Police say he was healthy when arrested, had no visible injuries, and that his collapse inside the lockup was caught on camera.
He was released on bail for further medical checks but didn't survive treatment. The investigation is ongoing.