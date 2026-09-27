Thoothukudi to get 38,000 cr shipyard, 15,000 jobs expected

The deal was sealed with an MOU between HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co Ltd (HD KSOE) and Indian partners, setting things in motion.

While the project brings lots of opportunities, it will impact around 1,700 acres of land that has been identified.

The government says it is planning rehabilitation support (such as new housing sites, skill development and vocational training for salt-pan laborers, and support for fishing boats and outboard motors for fishing families, and alternative spots for salt production) to help those affected by the change.