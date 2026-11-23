Thoothukudi woman named Karthika accused of marrying men, stealing valuables
In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a woman named Karthika is accused of marrying several men and then disappearing with their gold and cash.
The scam came to light when two of her husbands, Siddharthan and Ranjithkumar, ran into each other at the house where Karthika's supposed parents lived, only to find out those parents were actually impersonators.
Police file case against Karthika, impersonators
Police have filed a case against Karthika (who is currently missing) and the two people pretending to be her parents. Authorities think there might be even more victims out there.
Meanwhile, an advocate for the husbands has raised concerns that police may have altered complaint details to help the accused, promising legal action if this is true.
The investigation continues as officials try to track down both Karthika and the missing valuables.