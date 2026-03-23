India needs to be prepared for long-term war effects: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha about the ongoing crisis in West Asia. He said the situation is "worrisome" and has implications for the global economy and civilian lives. The PM also highlighted national security concerns for India, given that nearly one crore Indians live and work in the region.

Preparedness call Prepare like during COVID-19 pandemic: Modi Modi stressed the need for India to be prepared like during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cautioned that "effects of the war will be felt for a long time." The PM also warned against misinformation and destabilizing activities. "Those who seek to exploit the situation will try to spread lies. We must not allow their efforts to succeed," he said.

Safety measures Government doing everything to ensure safety of Indians The PM assured that the government is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of Indians in West Asia. He said, "Every Indian is being provided with the necessary assistance," adding that two rounds of phone calls have been held with leaders of concerned countries. In an earlier conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, he expressed deep concern over escalating tensions and civilian casualties in the Gulf region.

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Import disruptions Impact on imports and essential supplies Modi also spoke about how the crisis has affected shipping routes and impacted critical imports. He said a large quantity of crude oil, gas, fertilizers, and other essential items comes to India through the Strait of Hormuz route. Despite these disruptions, he assured that supplies of petrol, diesel, and LPG remain stable across India.

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Energy security Modi assures adequate coal reserves, stable energy prices The PM said India has strengthened its energy security by diversifying import sources from the previous 27 countries to currently 41. He also assured that all power plants have adequate coal reserves for an uninterrupted electricity supply. Despite global uncertainties, he asserted that the fundamentals of the Indian economy remain strong.