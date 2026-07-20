Thousands at Chalo Sansad march clashed with police, FIR expected
India
Delhi saw some serious action as thousands joined the Chalo Sansad march on July 20, demanding fair exams and protesting alleged irregularities.
Things got tense near Jantar Mantar when protesters clashed with police, leading to stone-pelting and chaos.
Delhi Police is now set to file an FIR covering these violent incidents.
Wangchuk ends fast after Nadda meeting
Education activist Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired many by going on a hunger strike against exam malpractice, ended his fast after Union Minister JP Nadda met with protest representatives.
The meeting was seen as a hopeful step toward resolving the ongoing concerns about competitive exams.