Thousands attend Delhi sir camps after 4.7 million names dropped
Thousands of people across Delhi lined up at Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camps on October 18 to get their names back on the voter list.
About 4.7 million residents had their names dropped, after officials could not verify addresses or because of rejected online applications and address-related disputes.
If you missed it, there's another shot on October 25 for claims and corrections, so no worries if you couldn't make it this time.
Delhi Form 6 applications total 447,751
A lot of folks, especially migrant workers and frequent movers in places like Ambedkar Camp and Pillanji Village, lost their voting rights simply because they weren't around for verification or changed addresses too often.
Since August 31 to October 17, 235,351 Form 6 applications have come in to fix these issues, taking the cumulative total to 447,751.
These camps are all about making sure everyone who should be able to vote actually can, helping keep Delhi's elections fair and inclusive.