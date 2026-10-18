Thousands attend Delhi sir camps after 4.7 million names dropped

Thousands of people across Delhi lined up at Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camps on October 18 to get their names back on the voter list.

About 4.7 million residents had their names dropped, after officials could not verify addresses or because of rejected online applications and address-related disputes.

If you missed it, there's another shot on October 25 for claims and corrections, so no worries if you couldn't make it this time.