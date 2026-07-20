Thousands in Delhi demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resignation, reforms
On Monday, thousands gathered in Delhi to call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and urgent reforms in India's education system.
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was sparked by activist Sonam Wangchuk's forced hospitalization during his 20-day hunger strike.
CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke urged a march to Parliament, with frustration rising over repeated exam paper leaks.
NEET cancelation spurred Indian student movement
What began as a tongue-in-cheek response to India's Chief Justice, Surya Kant allegedly comparing unemployed young people drifting toward journalism and activism to cockroaches and parasites has grown into a serious student movement.
Momentum picked up after the NEET medical entrance exam was canceled due to a leak, leading to retakes and tragic reports of student suicides.
This protest, one of the biggest against Modi's government, also saw opposition leaders like Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaking out against police crackdowns on students.
The CJP keeps pushing for accountability and leadership changes.