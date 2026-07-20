Thousands in Delhi demand Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resignation, reforms

On Monday, thousands gathered in Delhi to call for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and urgent reforms in India's education system.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), was sparked by activist Sonam Wangchuk's forced hospitalization during his 20-day hunger strike.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke urged a march to Parliament, with frustration rising over repeated exam paper leaks.