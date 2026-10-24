Thousands in Manipur stage sound protest demanding action on violence
On Friday night, thousands across Manipur's valley districts joined a unique sound protest, banging drums, blowing horns, and clanging utensils, to demand action against ongoing violence and government inaction.
Called by the Federation of Haomee, the event was all about making sure their frustration was heard loud and clear.
Tear gas deployed at Kangla Fort
The protest centered around Imphal's historic Kangla Fort, where crowds faced off with police barricades near Raj Bhavan.
Police fired tear gas to break things up, but no injuries were reported.
Protesters are calling for steps like introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), tackling illegal immigration, and ending deals with armed groups.
As organizers put it, this was their "ultimate call for awakening," urging people to collectively raise their voices against continued killings, the prolonged ethnic conflict, and the government's failure to restore normalcy.