Thousands in Manipur stage sound protest demanding action on violence

The protest centered around Imphal's historic Kangla Fort, where crowds faced off with police barricades near Raj Bhavan.

Police fired tear gas to break things up, but no injuries were reported.

Protesters are calling for steps like introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC), tackling illegal immigration, and ending deals with armed groups.

As organizers put it, this was their "ultimate call for awakening," urging people to collectively raise their voices against continued killings, the prolonged ethnic conflict, and the government's failure to restore normalcy.