Thousands join Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hyderabad with chariot procession
Hyderabad was buzzing this Thursday as thousands joined the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra.
Organized by ISKCON Hyderabad and the Jagannath Temple in Banjara Hills, the festival saw colorful wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra through city streets.
Inspired by Odisha's famous Puri Rath Yatra, it's all about taking the deities outside temple walls to spread blessings and joy.
Volunteers and police manage Hyderabad procession
The main procession kicked off at NTR Stadium and made its way through key neighborhoods before ending at Nampally Exhibition Grounds.
Volunteers helped pull the chariots while traffic police kept things running smoothly with planned diversions.
The atmosphere was lively with devotional songs, chants, and dancing.
Sonali, a regular attendee from Odisha, said, "The arrangements are very good. Despite the huge crowd, we don't feel any inconvenience."