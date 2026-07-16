Thousands join Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hyderabad with chariot procession

Hyderabad was buzzing this Thursday as thousands joined the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra.

Organized by ISKCON Hyderabad and the Jagannath Temple in Banjara Hills, the festival saw colorful wooden chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra through city streets.

Inspired by Odisha's famous Puri Rath Yatra, it's all about taking the deities outside temple walls to spread blessings and joy.