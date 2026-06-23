Thousands join Leh and Kargil shutdown over May 22 promises India Jun 23, 2026

Ladakh saw a full shutdown today as thousands joined protests led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).

They're calling out the government for not keeping its promises from May 22 talks, especially around statehood and stronger constitutional protections.

Shops and businesses in Leh and Kargil stayed closed, but transport kept running thanks to the tourist season.