Thousands join Leh and Kargil shutdown over May 22 promises
India
Ladakh saw a full shutdown today as thousands joined protests led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA).
They're calling out the government for not keeping its promises from May 22 talks, especially around statehood and stronger constitutional protections.
Shops and businesses in Leh and Kargil stayed closed, but transport kept running thanks to the tourist season.
LAB kda say autonomy agreements omitted
Protesters are frustrated with decisions made by Ladakh's administration on liquor rules, land laws, and tourism without asking locals.
LAB and KDA say key agreements about autonomy were left out of official records, with co-chairman Chering Dorjay urging for genuine engagement instead of "behind closed doors" moves.