Thousands of flights canceled due to Israel-Iran tensions
Travel plans in and out of the Gulf have hit a wall—since late February, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled after tensions between Israel and Iran led to airspace closures across several countries.
Major airports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have paused operations, leaving many travelers stranded or scrambling for updates.
Which airlines are affected?
With skies closed over key regions, airlines like Etihad (Abu Dhabi), Emirates (Dubai), and Qatar Airways (Doha) have suspended all flights until at least March 5, 2026.
Other carriers—including Oman Air and Gulf Air—have also called off multiple routes or are waiting for the green light to fly again.
What to do if you have a flight booked
If you've got a trip passing through the Middle East anytime soon, double-check your flight status.
This crisis is shaking up global travel plans and causing major delays—not just locally but worldwide.
Stay alert for airline updates so you don't get caught off guard.