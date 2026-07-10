Thousands of Indian sailors stranded in West Asia, 6 dead
India
The West Asia crisis has hit Indian sailors hard: at least six have lost their lives, and thousands are stuck at sea.
Captain Raman Kapoor, whose ship was stranded for over two months in the Persian Gulf, shared how sailors feel invisible until tragedy strikes.
As he put it, "The world talks about us only when they see a dead body."
Iran crackdown heightens Persian Gulf tensions
Right now, around 8,000 seafarers and 400 ships are still stranded in the Persian Gulf. With Iran cracking down on shipping routes and the US insisting the waters should stay open, things remain tense.
India supplies about 10% to 12% of the world's seafarers, so when conflict flares up here, it hits home for a lot of families back in India.