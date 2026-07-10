Thousands of Indian sailors stranded in West Asia, 6 dead India Jul 10, 2026

The West Asia crisis has hit Indian sailors hard: at least six have lost their lives, and thousands are stuck at sea.

Captain Raman Kapoor, whose ship was stranded for over two months in the Persian Gulf, shared how sailors feel invisible until tragedy strikes.

As he put it, "The world talks about us only when they see a dead body."