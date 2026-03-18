Thousands of Indian students stranded in Iran amid Israel-Iran tensions

Students sheltering in basements, worrying about missed classes

With airspace disruptions in parts of West Asia limiting direct routes, many students sought overland exits (for example, crossing into Armenia) to reach flights out of the region, but faced nearly 12-hour delays in Dubai after a drone attack at the airport.

Parents back in India are protesting for their children's safe return, while students shelter in basements during explosions and worry about missed classes and their well-being.