Thousands of Indian students stranded in Iran amid Israel-Iran tensions
Estimates vary: roughly 1,000-3,000 Indian students remain in Iran as Israel and US airstrikes continue.
Despite repeated embassy warnings to leave, many stayed back for exams and now face food shortages and safety concerns.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has reached out to Prime Minister Modi for urgent help.
Students sheltering in basements, worrying about missed classes
With airspace disruptions in parts of West Asia limiting direct routes, many students sought overland exits (for example, crossing into Armenia) to reach flights out of the region, but faced nearly 12-hour delays in Dubai after a drone attack at the airport.
Parents back in India are protesting for their children's safe return, while students shelter in basements during explosions and worry about missed classes and their well-being.