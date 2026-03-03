Thousands of Indian workers stranded in Israel amid conflict

How Indians in Israel are coping

Whenever missiles are launched, sirens go off and everyone rushes to bunkers that fit about 50-60 people.

While supermarkets and pharmacies stay open, schools, offices, and malls are closed with strict limits on gatherings.

Families—especially those with kids or elderly members—are finding it tough to cope.

Soma Ravi from Ramat Gan shared how frightening it was when a missile landed just two kilometers away.