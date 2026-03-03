Thousands of Indian workers stranded in Israel amid conflict
Thousands of workers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh now find themselves in the middle of the Iran-Israel conflict.
Most are caregivers or construction laborers, earning around ₹1-1.5 lakh a month, and came to Israel under a bilateral framework agreement signed in 2022.
How Indians in Israel are coping
Whenever missiles are launched, sirens go off and everyone rushes to bunkers that fit about 50-60 people.
While supermarkets and pharmacies stay open, schools, offices, and malls are closed with strict limits on gatherings.
Families—especially those with kids or elderly members—are finding it tough to cope.
Soma Ravi from Ramat Gan shared how frightening it was when a missile landed just two kilometers away.
Advisory issued for Indians in Israel
With tensions rising fast, the Indian embassy has urged all Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and exercise caution.
This comes after many more Indian workers arrived last year following earlier conflicts.