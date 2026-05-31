Thousands of pilgrims caught in kilometer-long queues on Badrinath highway India May 31, 2026

If you were planning a trip to Badrinath or Hemkund Sahib this weekend, you'd be stuck in some serious traffic.

Around Joshimath, thousands of pilgrims are caught in long vehicle queues stretching for kilometers on the Badrinath Highway (NH-7).

With over 30,000 people heading to Badrinath Dham and up to 10,000 more going toward Hemkund Sahib every day, the roads just can't keep up.

To help out, authorities have rolled out a token-based gate system and switched to one-way movement.