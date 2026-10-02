Thousands protest at Shivaji Park demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

Protesters also pushed for more transparency in how the chief election commissioner is appointed and asked to pause changes to the 2025 voter list.

This all kicked off after a news report revealed some election officials disagreed with recent decisions about updating voter rolls, though the Election Commission insists everything was unanimous.

The movement got extra momentum from support by parties like Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, showing that calls for fairer elections are striking a chord beyond just one group.