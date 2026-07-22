Thousands return to Jantar Mantar after police used tear gas
India
Just a day after police used batons and tear gas at Jantar Mantar, thousands of protesters (students, workers, families, and retirees) came back overnight.
Chants of Azadi filled the air as people stood their ground.
Mohammed Irfan, a laborer, recited poetry about standing up for what's right.
For many, showing up again was all about resilience.
Jantar Mantar protesters demand justice
Protesters shared frustration over the government not listening. Jitesh Kumar Meena from Rajasthan said it's "a matter of great shame" to have to fight for basic rights.
Injured participants like Adreeta Roshni still helped out at barricades, while volunteers handed out food and water.
New groups kept arriving through the night, united in calling for justice and real conversation with authorities.