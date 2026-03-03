Thousands stranded as Gulf airspace closes; Indian airlines step in
After US and Israeli airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, a wave of retaliatory strikes led to sudden airspace closures across the Gulf.
As of March 3, nearly 8,000 people were reported stranded in Qatar as thousands of flights were canceled.
Major airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha also hit pause on operations.
IndiGo, SpiceJet to operate special flights
With the region in turmoil, Indian carriers are pitching in—IndiGo has restarted flights to places like Jeddah and Muscat and is flying stranded folks back from Dubai and Jeddah to Mumbai.
SpiceJet is running special rescue flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi on March 3 before hoping to get back to normal soon.
Indian embassies in Gulf activate helplines
To help those caught up in the travel mess, Indian embassies in the Gulf region have activated 24x7 helplines.
These are focused on assisting stranded Indian nationals while flight disruptions continue across the region.
The situation is still changing as countries react to these unexpected events.