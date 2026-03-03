Thousands stranded as Gulf airspace closes; Indian airlines step in

IndiGo, SpiceJet to operate special flights

With the region in turmoil, Indian carriers are pitching in—IndiGo has restarted flights to places like Jeddah and Muscat and is flying stranded folks back from Dubai and Jeddah to Mumbai.

SpiceJet is running special rescue flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi on March 3 before hoping to get back to normal soon.