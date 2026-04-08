Three academics defend dropped NCERT judiciary chapter in Supreme Court

Danino says drafts widely shared

Danino explained that drafts were shared widely in a Google group of over 40 members from September to December 2025, showing it was truly collaborative.

He also pointed out that the chapter follows the National Education Policy 2020 by encouraging critical thinking.

The authors say there was never any intent to misrepresent the judiciary and hope for a review of their removal from curriculum roles, especially since experts like Manjul Bhargava expressed satisfaction with the final content.