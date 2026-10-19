Three apprehended in Kota after firing incident linked to Shroff
India
Three people have been apprehended in Kota after a firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff.
The apprehensions happened just 15 minutes after police got a tip-off on Monday morning, with officers quickly tracking the suspects to a train and catching them mid-journey.
Hritik Kurmi, Rehan and minor held
The suspects, Rehan from Haryana, Hritik Kurmi from Bihar (who had been living in Mumbai), and a minor were held in connection with a firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff.