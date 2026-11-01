Three arrested for pro-Khalistan graffiti at Delhi Metro stations

Three people have been arrested after pro-Khalistan graffiti was found at two Delhi Metro stations in connection with a Diljit Dosanjh concert.

According to police, Sumeet (also known as Raftar), Sumit Kumar (also known as Kaka), and Gurpreet were allegedly following instructions from the banned Sikhs for Justice group (SFJ).

They were promised 100,000 rupees to create and activate a sleeper network for carrying out such activities, with 10,000 rupees paid upfront through hawala channels.