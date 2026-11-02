Three Bengaluru Alorica Ecopace employees drown at Dubbanshashi beach

A weekend getaway turned tragic for a group of Bengaluru coworkers when three Alorica Ecopace employees drowned at Dubbanshashi Beach near Gokarna on Sunday.

Five team members were caught by strong waves while swimming, and despite quick help from locals and lifeguards, only two made it out safely.

The victims, Shobha Das Devendranath, 22, Mohammed Akram Ismail Ahmed, and Vishwa AK, 24, could not be saved.