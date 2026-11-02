Three Bengaluru Alorica Ecopace employees drown at Dubbanshashi beach
India
A weekend getaway turned tragic for a group of Bengaluru coworkers when three Alorica Ecopace employees drowned at Dubbanshashi Beach near Gokarna on Sunday.
Five team members were caught by strong waves while swimming, and despite quick help from locals and lifeguards, only two made it out safely.
The victims, Shobha Das Devendranath, 22, Mohammed Akram Ismail Ahmed, and Vishwa AK, 24, could not be saved.
Two workers taken to Gokarna PHC
The group had checked into a private resort close to the beach the day before.
The two rescued colleagues, Nishanth DV and Mohammed Kasim, were taken to the Gokarna Primary Health Centre for treatment.
Police have launched an investigation to figure out exactly how things went wrong.