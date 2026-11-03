Three Bengaluru techies drown near Dubbanashasi beach, Vishwesh A.K. found
India
A weekend trip to Gokarna turned tragic for a group of Bengaluru techies after three members lost their lives in the sea near Dubbanashasi Beach.
The latest victim, 23-year-old Vishwesh A.K. was found during a joint search by the Gokarna Police, Coast Guards, and local fishermen on Monday, a day after strong waves swept several group members away.
Fishermen rescued 3 tourists, 2 died
Out of 16 tourists on holiday, six went into the water and got caught by waves.
Fishermen managed to save three, Nishanth D.V. Goutam, and Mohammed Kasim, but sadly, Shobha Das from Jamshedpur died at the scene and Mohammad Akram passed away on the way to the hospital.
Authorities are now investigating how things went so wrong during what should have been a fun getaway.