Three Bengaluru techies drown near Dubbanashasi beach, Vishwesh A.K. found

Out of 16 tourists on holiday, six went into the water and got caught by waves.

Fishermen managed to save three, Nishanth D.V. Goutam, and Mohammed Kasim, but sadly, Shobha Das from Jamshedpur died at the scene and Mohammad Akram passed away on the way to the hospital.

Authorities are now investigating how things went so wrong during what should have been a fun getaway.