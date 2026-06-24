Three-day Nagrasu Gurdwara standoff ends after 4 arrests in Karnaprayag
India
After a tense three-day standoff at Nagrasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand, armed Nihangs finally agreed to leave on Tuesday.
It all started when four Nihangs were arrested after a violent clash in Karnaprayag, leading others to occupy the gurdwara rooftop and refuse to budge despite repeated requests.
Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa brokers exit
The situation was defused thanks to Sikh leader Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, whose team convinced the Nihangs to head back to Punjab, riding motorcycles with their traditional weapons.
Their exit raised eyebrows as they reportedly ignored traffic rules.
Observers criticized local police for not taking action against those involved in stone-pelting and confinement, while officials said their main focus was keeping pilgrimages running smoothly.