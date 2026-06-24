Three-day Nagrasu Gurdwara standoff ends after 4 arrests in Karnaprayag

Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa brokers exit

The situation was defused thanks to Sikh leader Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, whose team convinced the Nihangs to head back to Punjab, riding motorcycles with their traditional weapons.

Their exit raised eyebrows as they reportedly ignored traffic rules.

Observers criticized local police for not taking action against those involved in stone-pelting and confinement, while officials said their main focus was keeping pilgrimages running smoothly.