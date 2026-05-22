Three-day truckers' strike over tax issues jams Delhi supply chain
Delhi's supply chain is feeling the heat as a three-day truckers' strike over tax issues has left roads at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar jammed with loaded trucks.
Essential goods like vegetables and grains are stuck, and movement across the city is slowed down, all because transporters say tax problems haven't been sorted out.
Azadpur Mandi tomato shipments blocked
Azadpur Mandi, the go-to spot for fruits and vegetables, is struggling, with tomato shipments blocked and small-vehicle deliveries disrupted.
Grain markets like Khari Baoli and Naya Bazar are concerned about possible disruption to rice supplies from Haryana and Punjab.
Gaurav Gupta from the Delhi Grain Merchant Association warns that if this keeps up, essential supplies could run low.
Textile hubs are OK for now, but traders say longer delays might make things worse citywide.