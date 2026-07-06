Three days of heavy rain flood Chhattisgarh cities and roads India Jul 06, 2026

Chhattisgarh has been soaked by heavy rains for three days straight, making life tough in cities like Raipur, Durg, and Bhilai.

Streets and homes in areas such as Tatibandh and Fafadih are flooded, with water even blocking main roads.

The IMD says this downpour is due to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal and warns that more rain is on the way.