Three days of heavy rain flood Chhattisgarh cities and roads
India
Chhattisgarh has been soaked by heavy rains for three days straight, making life tough in cities like Raipur, Durg, and Bhilai.
Streets and homes in areas such as Tatibandh and Fafadih are flooded, with water even blocking main roads.
The IMD says this downpour is due to a weather system over the Bay of Bengal and warns that more rain is on the way.
SDRF evacuates 28 in Gariaband, Mahasamund
The Shivnath River has risen dangerously high, so SDRF teams have evacuated 28 workers trapped by flash floods in Gariaband and Mahasamund.
Officials are keeping an eye on riverbanks and setting up shelters just in case.
Meanwhile, traffic on the Raipur-Durg highway is crawling because of waterlogging, and things may not clear up until July 8.