Three detained after Manipur ambush kills 2 Assam Rifles soldiers
Three people have been picked up by police after a deadly ambush in Manipur's Ukhrul district left two Assam Rifles soldiers dead on July 6.
The attack happened as their convoy was heading back to base near Nungshang Khong, claiming the lives of Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar CM Singh.
TNL demands release of Sharkaphung civilians
The detentions came during police search operations in several local areas.
While officials say things are calm with roads open and shops running, the Tangkhul Nong Long (TNL) tribal group claims four civilians from Sharkaphung village were also picked up.
TNL is demanding their immediate release and warns they'll launch protests if nothing changes within 24 hours, accusing security forces of targeting innocent people instead of catching those behind the attack.