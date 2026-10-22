Three detained in Bengaluru after video allegedly shows dog killed
India
Three people in Bengaluru's Gunjur area have been detained for allegedly killing a stray dog by hanging it from a tree and beating it to death.
Shockingly, two of the accused filmed the act and shared it between them.
Animal rights activists spotted the images of the incident and alerted the Bengaluru City Police.
FIR filed near Sarjapur-Varthur Road
The incident happened near a private educational institution off Sarjapur-Varthur Road.
Police have registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
The accused claimed they were drunk during the act; police are still investigating, and formal arrests are yet to be made.